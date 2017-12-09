Mumbai Crime: Two cops held on charges for extorting gas agency operator

Two police constables and their two accomplices have been arrested by the Nagpada police on charges of extorting money from a Colaba-based gas agency operator

Two police constables and their two accomplices have been arrested by the Nagpada police on charges of extorting money from a Colaba-based gas agency operator. The arrested accused have been identified as Karim Kamaruddin, Jagdish Wasve, Pirumal Nadar and Mrudul Nadar. Constable Kamaruddin is attached to the zonal DCP-II office as office superintendent, while Wasve is attached to the Cuffe Parade police station.



Representational pic

Police sources said that the four accused were trying to extort Rs 15 lakh from the complainant, who runs a gas agency in the jurisdiction of Nagpada police station. According to the police, the complainant claimed that the accused, posing as officials from the Vigilance Department approached him, and told him that they had learnt about many irregularities at his gas agency.

"The accused threatened the complainant with serious legal action against his agency and asked him to give them money to settle the matter before they took action. They also told him that once he pays them he can operate his agency smoothly," said an officer from Nagpada police. Smelling something fishy, the complainant approached Nagpada police, who laid a trap on Thursday and arrested the accused when they came to collect the money.

Police spokesperson DCP Deepak Devraj confirmed the development. All four have been arrested under Sections 385 (putting person in fear of injury), 34 (common intention) of IPC and 43(b) and 66 of Information Technology Act. The two cops were suspended from service after their arrests. Further investigation is on in the case.

