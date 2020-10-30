Mumbai Crime: Two defence trainees held for robbing friend in Aarey Colony

The Aarey police have arrested two youngsters from the military camp in Deolali under theft charges. The duo allegedly looted cash and gold from a Royal Palms resident on October 9 while he was asleep.

The complainant, Sunil Amin, a businessman, happened to meet accused Vishal Kumar near Aarey check naka five years ago when Vishal asked him for a lift. They became friends and would regularly meet at a Kandivli sports centre, at bars and at Sunil's Royal Palm residence.

On October 9, Vishal called Sunil and said he will be visiting Mumbai and that needed Rs 2,000 to pay for travel. Sunil obliged and transferred the amount. Later that night, Vishal arrived at Sunil's place along with a friend, Chirag Choudhary. He introduced Chirag as his batchmate from the defence campus.

The trio drank alcohol that night and went to sleep. However, when Sunil got up the next morning, he found that both the men were gone and his cupboards were open.

Realising something is fishy, he checked his locker and found that Rs 37,000 cash and 170 grams of gold was missing. He tried to contact Vishal but could not reach him.

The building's CCTV footage showed Vishal and Chirag leaving in the wee hours of the morning.

"Vishal had told me he wants to start a business after working in defence for some time. A sports kit is required for sportsmen in the military and he said he will help me get tenders to supply the kits," Amin told mid-day.

Sunil tried to confront Vishal in Deolali but couldn't due to the strict defence protocol. He then registered an FIR with Aarey police on October 11.

The Aarey police contacted the Adjutant Commandant at Deolali military camp on October 18. The Adjutant Commandant asked for two days to conduct an enquiry. Vishal and Chirag were brought to the city on Wednesday night and presented in court on Thursday. "They have been remanded to two days' police custody. We have recovered the stolen gold ornaments and other valuables worth R7.5 lakh," a police officer said.

Both Vishal and Chirag are boxers who have won gold medals abroad. While Vishal won in Thailand, Russia, South Africa and Uzbekistan, Chirag has won in Australia, South Africa and Russia. They were recruited by the military in the sports quota and were undergoing training at the Deolali military camp.

A defence spokesperson said, "These two individuals are recruits undergoing basic training in the military camp at Nashik. The alleged theft took place when they were not on duty. The investigation is under progress."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news