Mumbai Crime: 2 domestic helps held for stealing US dollars, valuables worth Rs 2.34 lakh in Santacruz

Two domestic help were arrested by the police for stealing valuables and US currency notes worth Rs 2.34 lakhs from a residence in Santacruz, where one of them worked.

A report in the Indian Express identified the two accused as Kamal Waghe (28) and her accomplice Sneha Shripalli. They were nabbed after Waghe’s employer Rishi Khaturia (48) filed a complaint against them after his wife found some valuables missing from their house. A case of theft has been registered against them under section 380 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, Waghe was employed in Khaturia’s house for a few months and Shripalli, who stay with her husband and two children in Nallasopara, helped her get this job. Shripalli, who has a history of theft, asked her if she could help steal cash and valuables from the house. She asked Waghe to keep the door of the house open when the employers would step out with the family.

Khaturia had given a set of keys to the house to Waghe. Shripalli would not use them as the family suspect Waghe of committing the crime. On October 20, when the employer’s family had gone to meet a relative, Waghe finished the chores and left the door ajar. Shripalli entered and made her way with the USD 2,500 with gold and diamond jewellery, said police. The same evening, when Khaturia and his family returned home, his wife found their valuables and cash missing after which he filed a complaint with the police.

The police said Waghe and Shripalli were not aware that Khaturia had installed CCTV camera in the house, which helped identify Shripalli. During interrogation, Waghe remained tight about her involvement in the case and has been. On October 23, Shripalli, was picked up from the Santacruz railway and was taken to the police station for inquiry where she confessed as soon as the interrogation began. When the police checked her records, it was known that she was arrested on a similar theft case in 2015.

When asked about the share of stolen valuables, police said that Waghe was giving contradicting statements, where she denied keeping them, even has Shripalli told police that she had a given it to her.

