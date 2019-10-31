Mumbai crime: Two dupe Iran national of Rs 2.9 crore, booked

The police has registered a cheating case against two person after an Iran national alleged that he was cheated of Rs 2.9 crores. According to a report in the Indian Express, the complannant identified as Mohemmad Surk had approached the Iran embassy after which a case was registered with Dadar police station on Saturday.

Surk, who is a native of Tehran is said to be one of the three directors of a company in Iran that deals with exports of food items. He released a statement in which he alleged that a Delhi-based food company, whom he approached in 2012 for a requirement of 12,500 metric tonnes of corn grains had signed a deal for Rs 22.35 crores.

Surk alleged in the statement that the company had promised that they would ship the grains by March 2013. Later, he was demanded to pay six per cent of the total payment to ship the goods which he transferred between October 31 and November 13, 2012.

Surk further said the company again demanded him to pay more money to export the goods for which he paid Rs 1.63 crores. According to the police, Surk had already paid them Rs 2.9 crores. The company exported 487 metric tonnes of corn grain worth Rs 85.30 lakhs. Then, after they stopped taking calls from Surk, He flew down to Mumbai and asked them to ship the rest of the order, but they pay no attention.

Surk, then filed a complaint with the city bench of the National Company Law Tribunal that asked the company to sell the goods and return his money. The company earlier agreed to the tribunal’s decision and promised to pay him the money but failed to do so. He then approached the Iranian Embassy and then the Economic Offence Wing of the crime branch after which the case was taken up by the Dadar police station. As the investigation is underway, the senior inspector of the police station said that they are focusing on gathering the evidence against the accused after which they would decide whether to arrest

