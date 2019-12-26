Mumbai Crime: Two families return from church on Christmas eve, find homes robbed

In both houses in Nalasopara, cupboards were found open with valuables stolen and other items lying on the bed and floor. Pic /Hanif Patel

The festivities for two families in Nalasopara came to an abrupt halt, when they returned home from church on Tuesday night and found their houses burgled.

The adjacent bungalows that were broken into, Sansi and Ashirwad, are situated on Nirmal Road in Nalasopara West.



The owner of Sansi, Sanjay Silvestre Sarai, said, "My wife Carmeline and I went to church at around 9.30 pm, and our son came around 10.25 pm. All of us returned home around 11.20 pm and saw the main door had been broken open. A cupboard was open and around 120 gm gold jewellery and cash, around Rs 35,000, was missing. Everything else inside the cupboard was thrown onto the bed and the floor. Soon, we came to know that Ashirwad, that belongs to my cousin, Anto, was also robbed."

"They had also gone to church. Valuables including Rs 20,000 cash and jewellery [100 gm gold ornaments] are missing from their cupboard. Other things from the cupboard were thrown on the floor," added Sarai.

"We have registered the burglary case under various sections of IPC and begun investigation. We are looking through CCTV footage installed in the surrounding area to trace the accused," said Senior Inspector Vasant Labde from Nalasopara police station.

