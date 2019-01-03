Mumbai Crime: Two held for getting illegal flats under government scheme

crime

The state government along with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had together chalked out the Mahatma Gandhi Path Kranti Yojana to rehabilitate people residing in slums on footpaths/roads

Owninga flat in Mumbai is a tough task for most. Not for these two though. Crime Branch officials have arrested two — Al Ameen Mohammad Salim Khan and Hilal Abdul Rafiq Shaikh —for forging documents and procuring more than 12 to 15 flats through the government's Mahatma Gandhi Path Kranti Yojana.

The Mumbai Crime Branch got a tip-off in this regard on January 1 following which officers of Unit 6 sought information from the civic body and arrested two people in this connection. Some BMC officials related to the scheme are also under the scanner.

Khan and Shaikh had known of footpath dwellers affected by the road widening project at JMR and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel road wadi bunder being allotted rooms at RNA Park, Mahaul road, Chembur. They thus "forged documents of unauthorised footpath dwellers and secured the rooms. We seized three duplicate ration cards, 11 survey receipts, two voter IDs, and other documents from the accused," the police said.

MHADA in cahoots with accused

In December 2018, the Crime Branch's Property Cell had uncovered a scam that involved MHADA officials, whereby empty transit flats were sold illegally by a gang in connivance with MHADA officials.

