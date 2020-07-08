Mumbai Crime: Two held for posing as COVID officers and duping man of Rs 54,000

Two men have been arrested for allegedly posing as COVID officers and duping a man of Rs 54,000 in Chembur area of Mumbai, informed the police on Tuesday. A case has been lodged against them under Section 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The victim Abdul Sheikh was on his way to Chembur railway station on June 30 when the two accused accosted him and introduced themselves as COVID officers. On pretending to inspect, the accused searched Sheikh's bag, took out an ATM card and withdrew Rs 54,000 after obtaining a PIN number from him.

"A case has been filed under Section 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Chembur police station. Two people have been arrested for posing as COVID officers and extorting Rs 54,000 from a man with his ATM card. A Honda City car and an ATM card have been seized from the possession of the accused during the time of arrest," said Hemant Gurav, Crime Police Inspector, Chembur Police Station.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

