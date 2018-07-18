Mumbai Crime: Two held for rape and murder of seven-year-old boy

The police said one of them gave the boy a sleeping tablet and raped him, while the other accused helped throw him in a tank

The tank in which the boy's body was found

Dombivli's Manpada police have arrested two men for allegedly luring a seven-year-old boy and then killing him. Police said one of them gave him a sleeping tablet, raped him, and the other accused helped throw him in a water tank. A case had been lodged with the Manpada police station and after the boy's viscera reports confirmed he was drugged, forced to drink alcohol and then sodomised, the police started searching for the accused.

The incident happened on May 24 when the boy was playing in the afternoon near an under construction building. When he did not return home and his parents looked for him till late night, they lodged a police complaint. A kidnapping case was lodged.

The accused have been identified as Ehesan Alam, 22, the main accused, and Nadeem Aalam, 21, who helped him kill the boy. Gajanan Kadbule, SPI from Manpada police station said, "We arrested two accused who work as plumbers. On May 24 one of the accused visited the victim's building for some work and saw the boy who was playing. The accused could not resist his urge for sex and lured the boy. Then he gave the boy a sleeping tablet after which he sodomised him. He thought the boy was dead so he called up his friend and told him what had happened. His friend who worked at the under construction building helped dump his body in the tank."

Police have registered an FIR under IPC Sections 363 (kidnapping), 377 (carnal intercourse against the order of nature), 304(2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and POCSO.

