Mumbai Crime: Two jail inmates hurl tiles at constable for not allowing extra time with kin

A police constable was injured as two Arthur Road jail inmates hurled tiles at him for not allowing them to meet their relatives for more time on Thursday evening. A case has been registered against the inmates, identified as Sonu Painter, alias Zaheer Shaikh and Naeem Shaikh, The Times of India reported.

The incident happened at around 4.45 pm on Thursday when the inmates were brought to a room to meet their relatives. When the on-duty constable did not give them some more time with their relatives, they threw tiles at him in the fit of rage, injuring the police constable. A case has been registered against the two inmates in the NM Joshi Marg police station.

