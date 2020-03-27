Mumbai Crime: Two kill 38-year-old man after he refused to give them a cigarette in Kalyan

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a shocking incident, two men killed a 38-year-old man in Kalyan's APMC market after he refused to give them a cigarette, a police official said. According to the police sources, the deceased used to work as a worker for a vegetable vendor at Kalyan's APMC market.

The Bajarpeth police suspect that incident might have taken place due to the shortage of cigarettes following the closure of paan shops in the country due to coronavirus. The deceased has been identified as Arvind Shankar Kumar, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and used to live with his cousin in Govind Wadi in Kalyan.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Anand Gupta, Shankar's employer said, "He was smoking near the APMC market toilet, when two people approached him and asked him for a cigarette. When he refused, they allegedly stabbed him several times in the chest and stomach."

Aftre being stabbed, Shankar was immeddiatley rushed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, post which he was then taken to KEM Hospital, Gupta said. As per the preliminary reports, the two men used screwdriver to kill Shankar.

"We have registered a case under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code," said a police official from the Bajarpeth police station in Kalyan.

