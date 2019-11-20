Mumbai crime: Two kill co-worker for demanding dues

Two men were arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly killing a former co-worker in Kashimira area in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The accused Avinash Bhamne (31) and his friend Ranjit Shaire (25) allegedly smashed the head of the victim Harishchandra Kachoriye (30) with a hard object when he was sleeping, on the intervening night of November 18 and 19. A police officer said Kachoriye had been demanding his dues for work from Bhamne with whom he had worked with in some labour work.

"Kachoriye had been repeatedly asking for money from Bhamne. As he failed to receive his dues, Kachoriye took away speakers owned by Bhamne, which angered the latter," he said. On the intervening night of November 18 and 19, Bhamne and Shaire allegedly bludgeoned Kachoriye to death using a heavy and blunt object, the officer added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever