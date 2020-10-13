Mumbai Crime: Two kill labourer over work dispute in Kalyan, arrested

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Kalyan police arrested two men for allegedly killing a labourer from railway canteen construction site. The accused, identified as Gulam Ali Khan (33) and Akil Khan (38), had killed the labourer and buried his body four days ago.

Police officials said the victim was identified as Mukesh Poreddiwar (45). According to a report in Hindustan Times, on October 10, railway canteen contractor Ghanashyam Rathod found an unknown body while digging at the site for constructing the plinth of the canteen. He alerted the cops, who reached the spot and informed the tehsildar about it.

Senior inspector, NK Bankar said, "Initially the body could not be recognised as the face of the victim was damaged. The watchman and site manager informed that labourer Poreddiwar has been missing from the past two days. They identified him through his clothes."

Bankar further added, "The deceased was from Gadchiroli and had worked at the site for just 12 days and stayed with Gulamali. We came to know the two had altercations several times after consuming alcohol over petty issues related to work. Khan, who was angry at Poreddiwar, decided to kill him with the help of his friend Akil."

On the night of October 8, the two accused assaulted Poreddiwar and beat him to death after he was drunk. They damaged his face with a rock and buried the body at the construction site, a police official said. The two have been arrested on charges of murder.

