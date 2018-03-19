Mumbai Crime: Father-son duo killed in fight over hawking spot with vegetable vendor in Bhandup

Father-son duo succumbs to injuries in hospital, other son battles for life



The spot in Bhandup where the fight happened

An argument with a vegetable vendor over the spot he had parked his cart to sell led to the murder of a father-son duo and critically injured another family member in Bhandup. According to police sources, the incident occurred in the slums of Jakhariya compound in Sonapur around 4 pm.



Leading to the death of Shahbaz and his father Abdul. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

A police source said, "A resident of the area, Abdul Ali Khan, told a vegetable vendor, who had parked his cart right in front of Abdul's house, to move it away and not block the entrance. However, what started as a squabble, soon turned into a violent fight."

Three to four people jumped into the fracas from the vendor's side; they beat up Abdul and attacked him with a sharp weapon. His sons Shahbaz and Shadab came and tried to sort the matter, but the group attacked them too.

A police officer said, "Abdul and his sons sustained grievous injuries in the attack and were taken to Mulund General Hospital. Abdul and Shahbaz succumbed to their injuries, while Shadab is battling for his life." The police have filed an accidental death report and are investigating to gather evidence and turn it into an FIR.

Also Read: 30-Year-Old Man Kills Mother, Walks Into Police Station With 'Severed' Head

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates