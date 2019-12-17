Mumbai Crime: Two labourers arrested for strangling colleague to death in Byculla

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Two people were arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering their 30-year-old labourer colleague by strangulation, police said. The body of the deceased Laxmi Thakur Yadav was found near a building in Byculla on the night of December 14.

A police officer said one of the accused, Pintu Kumar Yadav, 22, bore a grudge against the deceased, who had objected to Pintu talking to his wife. Pintu was also angry with Laxmi Thakur as he held the latter responsible for the loss of a job.

On the night of Saturday, a drunk Pintu lured the deceased to a spot, and allegedly strangulated Laxmi Thakur using a handkerchief with the help of his friend Saifullah Miya, 24, the officer said. Miya was also arrested. A case of murder has been registered.

