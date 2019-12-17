Search

Mumbai Crime: Two labourers arrested for strangling colleague to death in Byculla

Updated: Dec 17, 2019, 07:44 IST | Agencies | Mumbai

On the night of Saturday, a drunk Pintu lured the deceased to a spot, and allegedly strangulated Laxmi Thakur using a handkerchief with the help of his friend Saifullah Miya, 24, the officer said. Miya was also arrested

This picture has been used for representational purposes
Two people were arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering their 30-year-old labourer colleague by strangulation, police said. The body of the deceased Laxmi Thakur Yadav was found near a building in Byculla on the night of December 14.

A police officer said one of the accused, Pintu Kumar Yadav, 22, bore a grudge against the deceased, who had objected to Pintu talking to his wife. Pintu was also angry with Laxmi Thakur as he held the latter responsible for the loss of a job.

On the night of Saturday, a drunk Pintu lured the deceased to a spot, and allegedly strangulated Laxmi Thakur using a handkerchief with the help of his friend Saifullah Miya, 24, the officer said. Miya was also arrested. A case of murder has been registered.

