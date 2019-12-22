Mumbai Crime: Two men arrested for performing black magic in Kandivli

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Two men were arrested on Wednesday for alleged performing black magic outside a temple in Charkop area of Kandivli. According to the police, the accused, identified as Murgan Naikar (51) and Balmurgan Nadar (32) would allegedly beat women and children and pull their hair under the pretext of casting away the influence of evil spirits from them, Indian Express reported.

The Charkop Police also said that whenever people approach the duo with their problems, they would tell them are they have the problems as they are possessed by evil spirits. They would also perform rituals on Fridays and Amavasya (no moon days) where they would beat their customers and pull their hair under the pretext of casting away evil spirits.

The complainant Perumal Nadar (59) told the police that Murgan has been performed black magic for the past ten years. Nadar, who works as a tailor, said that earlier the duo would perform the rituals inside a room of a temple when they were staying in a slum. Later when they moved to an SRA building, the duo has been conducting the rituals outside the temple, causing a problem for others.

From the footages of the CCTV cameras reportedly installed in the temple, the duo can be seen beating people and pulling their hair of women and children. Perumal also alleged that Murgan charged Rs 1000 from people who seek their help.

According to the police, Perumal approached the police with the CCTV footage after which a case was registered under section 3 (1) (2) of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Inhuman, Evil & Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

An officer at the Charkop Police station said that the duo wanted respect from the people and wanted them to believe that they are the reincarnation of God and possess divine powers.

