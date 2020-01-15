Mumbai Crime: Two men break shutter of medical shop in Goregaon, steal cash, mobile phone

The Goregaon police have caught two men from Paydhuni Masjid Bandar area yesterday who were involved in a burglary incident in a medical shop last week. The accused were caught and have been identified as Subbayya Rangnath Naidu( 41) and Kartik Subrahmaniyam Naidu(30).

The accused broke a shutter of a medical shop last week which was situated in Goregaon. They robbed cash and a mobile phone but their burglary incident was captured in the CCTV. Using the footage, the detection officers of the Goregaon police traced the accused and arrested both of them.

During the enquiry, it was revealed that the accused has a previous criminal record as well. The officials have recovered the stolen mobile phone from their custody on January 14. They were produced before the court and remanded police custody.

