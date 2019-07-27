Mumbai crime: Two men cheat banks to the tune of Rs 2 crore, arrested

crime

Representational image

Mumbai crime branch's property Cell unit have busted a nexus which used to open bank accounts by using fake documents and then apply for personal or home loan. Once they managed to get a loan, they would never pay back to the bank.



The accused have been identified as Sushant Aire, 29. He is a resident of Mulund and the other accused is Chetan Kawa. He is a resident of Mira road. Both accused work as bank loan agents.



According to the Shahaji Umap DCP detection, "We received a complaint from the officials of increased financial services limited that a few months ago, two people with the help of an agent took a personal loan of Rs 4 lakh from them. In the initial four months, they paid the loan amount properly and on time but later they stopped the payment. After that, the firm officials start looking for them on the basis of their documents but they were not reachable and when they scrutinised the documents, they were found to be bogus.



They approached the police and a case was registered under sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 34, 120 (B) of Indian Penal Code and an investigation was started.



The top officials from crime branch later formed a team under the supervision of Senior Inspector Property Cell, Sunil Bajare. In the team, there was Inspector Satish Mayekar, Santosh Gaikar, Dhiraj Koli, Assistant police inspector (API) Laxmikant Salunkhe, Sunil Mane. They started working on the case and they located the duo on Tuesday.



"We arrested them and during questioning, they revealed that by using same modus operandi they managed to get personal as well as home loan to the tune of over Rs 2 crore," Umap added.

The accused have cheated over 17 branches which belong to Bank of India, Federal Bank, IDBI Bank, Tata Capital housing finance limited, Edelweiss housing finance limited, Adity Birla capital, HDFC, Incred financial services limited, Fulton, India bulls etc.



The accused also revealed that they have taken a house on rent at Kanjurmarg, Virar, Bhayandar, Mira road area and then on the basis of rent agreement papers, they procured a sim card, pan card, Adhar card and Bank passbook which they used to show good transaction in the bank. On that basis, they used to apply for personal and home loan.



The accused were produced before court where they were remanded police custody till August 1.

