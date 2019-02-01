Mumbai Crime: Two men set neighbour's house ablaze in Dahisar over business dispute

crime

A feud between the two families led Chandu and his friend Sanjay to set their neighbour's house ablaze in the middle of the night

Representational image

47-year-old Dahisar resident and his friend have been arrested by Dahisar police for allegedly setting neighbour’s house ablaze on Monday during the wee hours. According to Police sources, both the arrested persons have been identified as Chandu Saravayya and Sanjay on the complaint of Rajesh Gupta (43).

According to the sources, Chandu and Gupta both were into some dispute which led to the incident. Gupta's wife Meeradevi had brought a new sewing machine to earn money from home and as Chandu's wife Prafulla was already in a similar business, they thought Meeradevi may take over all their stitching orders from the locality. This led to a quarrel between both families and Gupta warned Chandu’s wife, Prafulla, to stay away from his wife and their house.

The argument then led to a scuffle between both family members in which Meeradevi fell on to the ground and lost consciousness after which she was taken to the hospital. The feud between the families did not end there. On the very same day, a person set Gupta’s house door on fire around midnight while they were asleep. When they shouted for help, other neighbours rushed to extinguish the fire and helped them escape. Gupta could smell the smoke inside the house and when he tried to open the door, he figure out that it was locked from the outside. He opened the windows and shouted for help. Meanwhile, a police team arrived at the crime scene.

"As per a complaint filed by Gupta, Samta Nagar police registered a case under Section 341, 436, 440, 504, 506 and 34 of IPC," said a police official from Dahisar police station. "After an inquiry, it was found that Chandu and his friend Sanjay had committed the crime and were arrested. They were produced before the court and remanded judicial custody," the official added.

