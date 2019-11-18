Mumbai Crime: Two men show obscene photos of women to four girls on pretext of job, arrested

Four girls nabbed two middlemen who were trying to push women in the escort business. The two middlemen molested them on the pretext of a job in the film industry. The girls who were working as junior actresses were given details by a woman to contact middlemen who can give them an ‘attractive assignment’. The girls contacted the middlemen and they were called to meet at Kurla railway station. Two of four girls stayed at the distance to know the exact matter. The middlemen started showing nude pictures to the girls assuring Rs 30,000 per hour as payment. They nabbed the middlemen and took them to Nehru Nagar police station. The cops suspect that the duo must be a part of the racket which pushes women into escort business.

A 19-year-old resident of Chembur was working with her sister and friends as a junior artist on sets of Karjat and Khopoli. While working for a shoot, the girl was approached by a woman who told her that she and her friends can get a good assignment with better payment. When the girl questioned the nature of the work, she was told that there is an event shoot job in Navi Mumbai. The girl, her sister and two friends decided to give it a shot.

The girl called up a person named Sanjay Kumar Gupta (42), who asked the girl to meet at Kurla (E) on the evening of 15th November. The girl with her sister and her two friends reached the designated place. “The two friends of the victim were waiting at a distance to know what Gupta had to offer while the victim and her sister went ahead to meet Gupta. Initially, Gupta told the girls that they just have to stand behind a singer in the bar which will be shot and used for a movie which will pay them Rs 30,000 per hour. As soon as the girls readily accepted the offer, Gupta called his associate Sachin Kadam (35), who reached to the spot where the victim and her sister were with Gupta,” said an officer from Nehru Nagar police station.

When Kadam reached the spot, he took out his mobile phone and started showing nude pictures of women. “He (Kadam) told the girls that first they have to do a nude photo shoot and then they will be selected for the job. The victim understood the racket behind it and asked her friends waiting at a distance to call their parents,” said another officer. “When the victim and her friends' parents came, they nabbed Gupta and Kadam and took them to Nehru Nagar police station,” the officer added.

“We have arrested both the persons, we have found nude pictures of women in his mobile and suspect they are part of an organized racket which pushes girls in the escort business,” said Vilas Shinde, Senior Inspector of Nehru Nagar police station. “We are investigating and questioning these accused to know more about it,” he added. Both the accused have been booked under IPC section 509 (insult modesty of women), 354A (sexual harassment) and 34 (common intention).

