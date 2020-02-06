Mumbai Crime: Two men steal cheque from Malad bank dropbox, forges to siphon Rs 9.87 lakhs

The Malad police are on a lookout for two persons who allegedly stole a cheque of Rs 5000 from a bank dropbox and forged it to withdrawal Rs 9.87 lakh and deposited the same cheque in another bank to another account.

The complainant Bhavin Ratilal Rambhiya, last week he had dropped a cheque of Rs 5000 in the dropbox of the Bank of Maharashtra branch at SV Road in Malad West. He alleged that someone stole the cheque from the dropbox and changed the name and amount on it, keeping the signature intact, and withdrew around Rs 9.87 lakh rupees. They then deposited that cheque in the IDFC bank branch at Link road in Mulund.

The bank statement read that the stolen cheque was deposited in the IDFC bank in the account of ‘ Sai Enterprises.’ The police have written to the bank authorities asking them to provide the details of the alleged account holder’s name and address.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that the name and amount in the cheque were printed in a computerized manner, despite this, the police found it surprising how the name and amount in the cheque were changed. "We have checked the CCTV footage of the Bank of Maharashtra in which two persons were seen stealing the cheque. It is not revealed yet whether they only stole this cheque or many more. We have collected the CCTV footage and have cropped the images of the thieves, which have been sent to other police stations and police informer, so we could identify them," said a police officer from Malad police station.

The police have registered FIR on Tuesday under sections 379 (punishment for theft), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465(punishment for forgery), 467(forging a document), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of IPC and began the investigation,” said another officer of the police station.

