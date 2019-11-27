Mumbai Crime: Two murder vegetable vendor over price of peas in Mankhurd

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

The police arrested two men for allegedly beating a 30-year-old to death for selling vegetables at 'high' prices in Mankhurd.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Abhijit Dhumal and Sahil Karade, both residents of Mankhurd, a report in Mumbai Mirror read. Police said, around 3pm on Monday Dhumal and Karade visited the victim, Ramkhilan Yadav's stall and inquired about the rate of green peas. The report said Yadav cited the market rate – Rs 100 per kg – but the accused got agitated and started abusing the victim. This led to an argument and Dhumal and Karade allegedly started beating Yadav and one of them also hit him with a belt.

Yadav then collapsed and the accused fled the spot. The report said passersby took Yadav to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

A doctor was quoted in the report as saying, "Yadav sustained severe trauma in the stomach and suffered internal injuries. We have conducted the postmortem examination, and the body has been handed over to his family."

Police traced the accused to their homes and arrested them. An FIR was filed and they have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused were produced in court and have been remanded in police custody till November 30. "We are checking if the accused have a criminal record," a police officer said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates