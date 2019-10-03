Mumbai crime: Two nabbed for selling drug used on animals in Powai

The Unit 10 of Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two person for allegedly selling oxytocin vial, a banned drug. The arrested were identfied by the police as Najib Jilani Khotal (37)and Anis Jainuddin Khande (44). According to the crime branch, a trap was laid at Morarji Nagar in Powai along with the officials of FDA based on a tip off.

The drug is used to enhance the quantity of milk in cows and buffaloes that results into pre mature puberty of these animals. Consuming milk laced with this drug makes humans prone to serious ailments.

"We have recovered five boxes containing 1000 bottles of Oxytocin drugs valued around â¹60,000 and one Maruti Ecco vehicle from the location," said a police officer.

The case is being registered at Powai police station under section 175(omission to produce document to police), 272(adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 274 (adulteration of drugs) , sections 34 with respect to clause 18(a) (voluntarily caused grievous hurt) and 18( c)(manufacturing drug for distribution or sale) among other sections of the Drugs and Cosmetic Act 1940 and section 12 of Cruelty of Animals Act 1960 (inflicting unnecessary pain or suffering on animals).

