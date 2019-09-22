Mumbai crime: Two nabbed for trading elephant tusk

The unit- VII of the city crime branch has arrested two persons for illegally trading elephant tusks in Ghatkopar. The arrested were identified by the police as Sachin Matki Paswan, 26 and Sarojkumar Uma Shankar Pawan,24.

Akbar Pathan DCP of the Detection squad said that they had received a tip-off about the duo coming to Mumbai from Bihar to deliver the tusk. “We nabbed them and seized the tusk from their possession.”

The arrested duo Sachin Matki Paswan and Sarojkumar Uma Shankar Pawan

Constable Namdeo Parbalkar from the city crime branch received the information about this illegal activity. He passed this information to Inspector Shatish Tawre, who formed a team, including Inspector Manish Shridhankar, API Anand Bagde, Sunayna Sonawane, Police Naik Shashikant More, Vishal Shinde, Police constable Dharmraj Tajne, Prakash Bhoi, Lukman Sayyad.

The team later laid the trap near Riddhi Medical, Sarvoday Hospital bus stop, LBS road Ghatkopar and spotted two suspects after which they were detained. The cops checked their belongings and recovered two pieces of elephant tusk which are about 2.141-kilogram value worth Rs 2.5 lakh from their possession.

“We have handed over the duo to Ghatkopar police station for further investigation,” said an officer.

