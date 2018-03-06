Mumbai Crime: Two print, circulate fake Rs 100 notes in Ulhasnagar; held

The accused have been identified as 47-year-old Hari Vivek Malani, who also goes by the alias 'Mita' and 32-year-old Rakesh Nareshlal Ishrani

Two people from Ulhasnagar were caught forging Rs 100 notes and circulating them in the market. Police officials seized over 400 fake notes from the duo.

The accused have been identified as 47-year-old Hari Vivek Malani, who also goes by the alias 'Mita' and 32-year-old Rakesh Nareshlal Ishrani. A report in the Hiundustan times states that the duo were caught after police received a tip-off that they were to come near Ulhasnagar's Baba Fekri Chowk on Monday.

The HT report quotes assistant police commissioner M Hatote as having stated, "We saw a woman who was hiding something in her hand. We seized fake notes from her. During questioning, she told us about Ishrani. A few months ago, Ishrani bought a scanner by borrowing money from his friends. Initially, he made small stickers of RBI but then started scanning the original Rs100 note, cut them and pasted them on plain paper with the RBI stickers."

The accused are suspected to have produced fake noted amounting to Rs 50,000. Ishrani, was an auto rickshaw driver by profession, and Malani have been sent to police custody.

