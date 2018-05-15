Mumbai Crime: Two Syrians arrested at international airport for smuggling drugs

The duo, identified as Khaldoun Jouda and Tarmanini Ali, brought the drugs into the country from Turkey

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) has arrested two foreign nationals for smuggling drugs worth several lakhs. Both the accused have been identified as Syrian nationals.

The drugs in question are used for cancer treatment and are highly priced. The duo, identified as Khaldoun Jouda and Tarmanini Ali, brought the drugs into the country from Turkey.

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes an AIU official as having stated, "These are European-made premium drugs used for the treatment of cancer. The smuggling of drugs takes place due to the demand-supply ratio in the market. These drugs are high in demand and also unavailable on most occasions. Thus, they are smuggled from abroad and sold at a higher price in the country."

The net value of the drugs is estimated to be worth around RS 55 lakh. The arrest was based on the premise that the accused did not possess required import licenses violating the Customs Act, 1962 and the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945. The HT report further quotes an officer as having added, "We are investigating who are the locals involved in aiding the Syrian nationals."

