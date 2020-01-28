Mumbai Crime: Two taxi drivers arrested for looting, threatening two passengers

The NM Joshi police have arrested taxi drivers for allegedly looting two passengers for Rs 7000 and threatening to kill them in broad daylight. The passengers had come from Andhra Pradesh and had hired a taxi to go to Dadar Railway station. The cops arrested the two taxi drivers within 27 hours.

Twenty-one-year-old Rewa Ram and his cousin had come from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on the morning of January 25 at Sion. After getting down around 10 am, both started searching for a taxi to go to Dadar Railway station. One taxi agreed to take them to Dadar.

"The taxi driver charged Rewa Rs 100 and Rs 30 for the luggage. Rewa Ram and his cousin agreed to pay money," said an officer from NM Joshi police station. "But, the taxi soon stopped near Matunga and got one more person, a taxi driver, into the taxi. When Rewa Ram objected, the taxi driver told them that the person is his friend and he will be dropping him at Dadar," the officer added.

The taxi driver did not take the taxi to Dadar and he took them to Prabhadevi (West), instead. Rewa Ram and his cousin felt something amiss and tried to get out of the taxi but the driver did not stop. The driver then demanded Rs 3000 each and threatened to kill them.

Rewa Ram and his cousin got scared and handed over Rs 6000 and the driver's friend snatched more Rs 1000 from them and allowed them to go. Scared, Rewa Ram then approached NM Joshi police station and registered a complaint against the taxi driver and his friend.

The cops then started checking the CCTV footage of the route the taxi took and found the registration number of the taxi. The cops managed to arrest the culprits, identified as Fakira Thackeray and Ganesh Swami and booked them under IPC sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (acts done by different persons with common intention) within 27 hours after filing the complaint.

