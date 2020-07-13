Mumbai Crime: Two thieves held after chase in Kalina

This picture has been used for representation purpose

Two motorcycle-borne mobile phone-lifters were nabbed by three men in Kalina here on Sunday after a chase of almost one kilometre, police said. The incident occurred when the two men on a motorcycle snatched the mobile phone of a pedestrian in the afternoon, an official said.

The incident was witnessed by three men who were traveling on another motorcycle and they started giving the thieves a chase, he said.

The accused Shoaib Asghar Ali (26) and Shaban Umar Maniyar (18) are residents of suburban Ghatkopar, the official said, adding that they have been booked under the charge of robbery.

