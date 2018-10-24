Mumbai Crime: Two thieves snatch mangalsutra off 63-year-old woman's neck in Virar

crime

The two thieves riding on the motorcycles flew away after snatching the mangalsutra from the senior citizen's neck

Illustration/Uday Mohite

A chain snatcher escaped from the spot after snatching a Mangalsutra of a senior citizen lady on a busy road in Virar on Sunday evening. The incident took place around 7:30 pm in Virar (W). The victim was identified as Kavita Pandit, 63-years-old, who was going to purchase vegetables from the market along with her daughter. In the meantime, two thieves riding on motorcycles snatched the woman's mangalsutra and then fled.



The incident was recorded on the CCTV camera installed in the nearby area. A complaint has been lodged with the Arnala police station by the victim. The investigation is underway.

In a similar incident that took place in August 2018, a chain snatcher's luck ran out when he chose the wrong house to steal. Constable Pramodini Chavan who was home, immediately gave chase and nabbed him, after he stole her mother's gold chain worth Rs 87,000.

The 23-year-old, later identified as Shahnawaz Agwan, had posed as a courier boy and entered the L New MHB Colony building on Gorai Road at Borivali.

'Courier boy' waits

Subhadra Chavan told the Borivali police that she was at her neighbour's house and her daughter Pramodini, 33, was home. When Chavan returned, she saw an unidentified youth standing in front of her main door, which was open. When she enquired he said he was a courier boy and had come to deliver shoes. He also said he was thirsty and asked for a glass of water.

Cops, neighbours chase

He drank the water Chavan brought for him and asked for another glass. When she brought him more water, he snatched her gold chain and ran. Pramodini heard her mother shout and rushed out. "Pramodini chased the accused. Their neighbour Sachin Shah also helped. Soon with help from several other people from the society, they caught the accused after a chase of about 500 m. He was handed over to us," said senior inspector Laxman Dumbre of Borivli police station.

Also stole mobiles

During investigation, it was found Agwan has a criminal record, including cases of robbery and house break-in in various police stations in north Mumbai, and has been arrested before. It was found that before targeting the Chavans, he had stolen two mobile phones in the same building.

The accused was booked and arrested under Section 392 (robbery) of IPC. He was produced before a court on Thursday and remanded in three-day police custody said another officer.

Also Read: How Mumbai Police's 5-Point Plan Reduced Chain-Snatching Incidents In The City

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates