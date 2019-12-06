Mumbai Crime: Two wives smother alcoholic husband with pillow in Goregaon

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Two women, fed up of their alcoholic and abusive husband, smothered him with a pillow while he was asleep on Thursday, said the cops. The matter was reported to the police by the elder brother of the deceased after the women called him up and confessed.

The incident occurred at Bhagat Singh Nagar in Goregaon West and the deceased was identified as Raju Waghmare, 32. The two wives — Savita, 31, and Sarita, 26 — have been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of IPC, said an officer from Bangur Nagar police station.

Raju stayed at his Bhagat Singh Nagar house with both his wives and four children — three from Savita and one from Sarita. He had married Savita in 2006 and Sarita in 2010.

Raju, who worked as a security guard and a handyman, would come home drunk almost every day, according to the police. He would abuse and assault both his wives and children.

Angry and tired of being abused daily, the two women killed him when he was sleeping, said the police. Savita then called up his elder brother, Vinod Waghmare, and confessed to smothering him.

Vinod immediately informed the police officers who rushed to the spot and took Raju to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. They shifted the body to Siddharth Municipal Hospital for post-mortem.

