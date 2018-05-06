Mumbai crime: Two women and 17-year-old girl arrested in killing a minor girl

They allegedly strangulated the minor girl in a fit of rage following an argument over some issue on May 4, a police official said

Representational Image

Police on Sunday arrested two women for allegedly killing a minor girl in Antop Hill area of the city last week. They said that another suspect, a 17-year-old girl, has been detained in connection with the incident. All accused are the relatives of the victim, said the Police.

They allegedly strangulated the minor girl in a fit of rage following an argument over some issue on May 4, a police official said.

The family members of the victim had alleged that she was raped before being killed, he said. However, another police official said the injury marks were found only on the neck of the girl in the postmortem report and there was no sign of sexual attack.

The accused are identified as Sabira Yusuf (40), Sauliya Sayyed (35), and a teenage girl. The trio has been booked under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Three People Killed 29-Year-Old Man And Packed In A Suitcase In Delhi

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates