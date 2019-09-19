Mumbai crime: Two women pose as customers, steal gold chain worth Rs 80,000 in Palghar

Two women were captured on the CCTV camera footage while stealing a gold chain from a jewellery shop in Palghar. On the complaint of the shop owner, the Palghar police have registered the case and are in search of the accused women.

According to the police sources, yesterday two women allegedly entered into the "Mangalraaj jewellery" shop situated in Palghar and posed as customers. They distracted the attention of the shopkeeper and escaped after taking a gold chain of 14 gms which was worth Rs 80,000. The shopkeeper checked the jewellery when the women left the shop and found one gold chain missing. He then checked the CCTV footage of the incident.

"On the complaint of the shop owner Prashant Bokand, the police have registered the case and are looking for the accused women," said a police official from Palghar police station.

