Mumbai Crime: Unable to have a child, couple abducts neighbour's; arrested

The cops traced the couple and the child, who were last seen in an auto, to Malvani in Malad. Representation pic

A desperate couple unable to have a child of their own abducted a one-year-old daughter of their neighbour in Kurla on Tuesday morning. However, the police soon swung into action and nabbed the accused.

Karishma Aslam Ali, 20, lives at a construction site in Taloja with her husband and daughter. On August 18, she, her daughter went shopping along with their neighbours Ibrahim and his wife Reshma.

"They came to Kurla market at around 12. Post their shopping, they went to a restaurant. However, Ibrahim under the guise of getting baby food, left the restaurant along with the child," an officer from Kurla police station said. When he did not return, Reshma, too, left the restaurant pretending to look for Ibrahim. She also took Karishma's phone while leaving.

"When they both did not return, Karishma started looking for them. She inquired about them with nearby shopkeepers but couldn't find them. Finally, she approached Kurla police station and registered a complaint," Dattatray Shinde, senior Inspector of Kurla police station said.

Soon a team was formed under API Tirmare to find the baby. "We checked all the CCTV footages and found the couple sitting in an auto. With the help of technical assistance, we traced the couple to Malvani, Malad and immediately informed local police. Soon, our team rushed to the spot and nabbed them," he added.

Both the accused have been booked under IPC Sections 363 (kidnapping), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (Common intention).

"During initial questioning, we have been told that the couple was already booked by DN Nagar cops earlier. We are trying to find out the nature of the crime, or any criminal background they have. The couple has been married for 7 years, but don't have a child of their own," added Senior Shinde.

