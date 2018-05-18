Mumbai Crime: Unable to steal his debit card, man murders boss at BKC

On May 4 police received a call from Guru Nanak Hospital about a severely injured man declared brought dead. The deceased was Manoj Kumar Singh, 32, a supervisor at a construction site in BKC



Bandra Kurla Police has arrested a 23-year-old man from Jharkhand for murdering his supervisor. On May 4 police received a call from Guru Nanak Hospital about a severely injured man declared brought dead. The deceased was Manoj Kumar Singh, 32, a supervisor at a construction site in BKC. Police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC.

Police learnt that Shadab Ansari, 23, a helper on the site, was absent since the incident. They also found the deceased's ATM card was used in Mumbai, Pune and Jabalpur to withdraw Rs 65,000. Shadab was seen in CCTV footage at these ATM centres. Police tracked him to Mokaharkala village. He was arrested on May 13 and they said he confessed.

He said he helped Singh check his account balance, and saw he had Rs 65,000. He memorised his debit card's pin number, but couldn't steal it. He then murdered him. The case was cracked by a team including PI Khanvilkar and PI Garade.

