Mumbai crime: Unemployed man arrested for raping 25-year-old lawyer

A 27-year-old unemployed man was arrested for raping a 25-year-old woman he met at a party wee hours on Friday.

A report in the Indian Express identified the man as Sanket Deshmukh, who hails from Pune and staying in Kanjurmarg as he came to the city in search of a job, said police.

According to the police, Deshmukh met the woman, a lawyer by profession, at a party he was invited to, in Malabar Hill, through a common friend, where both consumed alcohol. The lawyer alleged that Deshmukh took advantage of her inebriated state and raped her. She said in a statement to the police that as she was inebriated, she was travelling with him. Deshmukh took her to his apartment in Kanjurmarg where he raped her.

The next morning, when the woman woke up next to Deshmukh, she confronted him where the man pleaded Deshmukh not to take any legal action on him. The woman went on to file a police complaint against him on Saturday.

Deshmukh was not traceable for sometime after which his cell data records traced him to Narayan Nagar in Ghatkopar. A team of police was sent and Deshmukh was arrested. The case was transferred to Kanjurmarg police station as the incident occurred in the jurisdiction.

Deshmukh was charged with rape under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, produced to court and has been remanded in police custody.

