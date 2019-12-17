Mumbai Crime: Unhappy with son's marriage, woman smashes daughter-in-law's head in Palghar

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

In a shocking incident, a woman surrendered before the Palghar police after she allegedly killed her 30-year-old daughter-in-law. The incident came to light when a 48-year-old woman, identified as Anandi Mane killed her son's wife before she surrendered herself to the police.

After surrendering, the woman was admitted to a hospital as she had an overdose of medicines before coming to the police station. According to the police officials, the woman killed her daughter-in-law by hitting her with a clay planter on her head.

While speaking to Indian Express, a senior police officer said, "Anandi was not happy with her elder son’s marriage to Aria, who she believed was too educated and modern." He further said, "Anandi wanted the girl's name to be changed from Swati to Riya, but she changed it to Aria because she lived in the US with her husband. The mother-in-law was also unhappy with Aria working after marriage, and felt she drove a wedge between her and her son."

The deceased, identified as Aria had recently given birth to her daughter six months ago. She had come to India with her husband nearly a week ago. The inspector said, "Anand...would constantly fight with Aria. On Sunday, after her husband and sons left for a morning walk, she picked up a planter and threw it on Aria, who was sleeping, killing her on the spot."

After killing her daughter-in-law, Mane confessed her crime before surrendering to the police. Although the police rushed Aria to the hospital, she was declared dead on arrival. A police officer said, "We couldn’t produce her before the judge as she is admitted for overdosing on some pills."

As per the police sources, Anandi had fixed her elder son's marriage to Aria through a family friend. Post-wedding, she realised that her daughter-in-law was very different. Aria and her husband had moved to the US three years ago. The duo did not visit India frequently, thus leading to further disagreement between the two women.

Aria's father lodged an FIR against Anandi Mane on Sunday. A senior officer said that the deceased's body was handed over to parents. And that the accused was not in their custody as yet.

