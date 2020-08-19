Mumbai Crime: Unidentified person blackmails, extorts Rs 20,000 from youth

An unidentified person allegedly extorted Rs 20,000 from a 21-year-old graphic designer by threatening to make his obscene chat viral on social media. The victim approached the Dindoshi police stating that he was honey-trapped into going nude over a video call. The victim is the son of a famous TV serial scriptwriter, who has written scripts of many serials that are currently being aired on Colors and other channels.

In his complaint to the police, the victim said that in May he received a message from a woman identified as Pragya on Instagram. A few minutes later, the victim got a video call where the woman was seen indulging in an obscene act. He also received a text message from the person in which he was asked to share his Whatsapp number and the two started chatting.

Later, the accused sent him a screenshot of their obscene chat and demanded Rs 20,000. The accused also threatened to leak the chats on social media and make them viral if the victim did not pay the money.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

The victim agreed to pay Rs 2,000 but the accused did not budge and threatened to share the screenshot of their conversation with his family and friends on Instagram, Whatsapp, and other social media platforms. Fearing consequences, the victim transferred the amount through Google pay.

However, a few days later, the victim again received screenshots of the obscene chat on his Instagram account and the sender demanded money. The accused abused and blackmailed the victim. After receiving that message, the victim approached Dindoshi police and filed a complaint.

"We have recorded the statement of the accused and have registered a case against an unknown person under Section 384, 504, 506 of the IPC and various sections of IT Act, including 67 and 67(a), and have begun the investigation," said an officer from the Dindoshi police station.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news