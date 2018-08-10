Mumbai Crime: Unknown man molests Mumbai University student inside toilet

national

In a complaint filed with the Women Development Cell of the varsity, the victim said when she tried to resist, the man pushed her and ran away

An unknown person allegedly molested a Masters student of Mumbai University (MU) inside a toilet of the Ranade Bhawan building at the Kalina campus on Saturday morning. According to the complaint filed by her with the Women Development Cell of the varsity, when the man groped her from behind she tried to resist, but he pushed her and ran away.

Narrating the incident, she also said that she couldn't see the person's face, as after he pushed her, she fell down. Even before she could get to her feet, the person had escaped. The complaint further mentions, "Around 8.15 am when I entered the ground floor toilet of the Ranade Bhavan building, an unknown person came from behind and tried to grope me. When I tried to resist, he pushed me and ran way."

Taking cognizance of the matter, Supriya Karande, senior senate member of MU, said, "This incident is an eye-opener. It's time that the varsity thinks about getting the entire campus under CCTV surveillance. Had there been CCTVs in all departments, we would have been able to identify the person."

Speaking to mid-day, Dinesh Kamble, registrar of MU, said, "We have taken serious cognizance of the incident and have increased security on the campus. We have also asked the security department to review the condition of the existing CCTV cameras so that work can start on installing more."

