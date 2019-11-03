Mumbai Crime: Uzbek rape victim protests outside Police Commissioner's office

To attract the attention of the Commissioner, the victim has staged a protest outside the CPs office

On Thursday, an Uzbek national, who has alleged of rape and forceful confinement by a police officer for one and half decades staged a protest outside the Mumbai Police Commissioner office demanding justice. The woman, an Uzbek national, who was seen with a placard stood out of Commissioner's office on Wednesday and Thursday demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

The Chembur police have registered an offense against police officer Anil Jadhav, who has been accused of raping and confining the Uzbek national in a room for almost 15 years. The 38-year-old woman, having the nationality of Uzbekistan had alleged that Inspector Anil Jadhav who had met her in 2004 had lured her to extend her Visa and repeatedly raped her.

An FIR was registered against Jadhav on October 10, 2019, but till now no arrest has been made by Chembur Police. To initiate action against Jadhav, the complainant woman is making efforts to visit Mumbai Police Commissioner. Nitin Satpute, the victim's advocate said, "The victim was made to wait for hours outside CP office and denied a meeting. To attract the attention of the Commissioner, the victim has staged a protest."

The victim staged a protest on Wednesday and Thursday wearing a placard urging Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve to initiate action against the accused.

