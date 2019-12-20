Mumbai Crime: Vasai woman bites and slaps cops, vandalises police station

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 44-year-old woman who filed an assault case against her husband followed him to the Manikpur police station on Tuesday and got into a scuffle with the police. She allegedly bit and clawed two policewomen, according to a report in The Times of India.

According to the police, she hurled abuses and tried to assault her husband and the police.

When four cops, including two women, intervened, she bit and clawed the policewomen and slapped constable Supriya Patil.

Senior inspector Rajendra Kamble said that she was uncontrollable for an hour. He said that though the assured her that her husband will be produced before a court on Wednesday, she tore documents and vandalised furniture.

Parmita Deshmukh had filed a case against Shoumik, who works at a private firm. He was produced in court and released on bail.

Parmita was booked under sections 353, 332 of the Indian Penal Code and has not been arrested yet.

