Mumbai Crime: Vasai woman held for drowning her 56-day-old daughter

A 26-year-old woman from Vasai, who recently gave birth to twin girls, allegedly drowned one of them in the water tank of her house on Wednesday. The Vasai police have arrested the accused, identified as Nirmala Atur. According to the police, Atur, who stays at Pachubandar Vasai, also has two older daughters. They said around 56 days back she gave birth to twins, girls again, and was depressed due to this.

On Wednesday morning, while other members of the household were out to dry fish - they are fisherfolk - the police said Atur killed one of the twins by drowning her in the water tank. She pretended that the girl was missing when the family members returned and then they approached the police and registered a complaint about the same. However, the police found the body in a search of her house. When they interrogated the accused, she confessed to killing the girl.

The police said Atur stays in a joint family where her brother-in-law also has two daughters. "She also has two daughters and when the twins were born, her family who wanted a boy, allegedly began to harass her. She was also finding it difficult to handle the twins, and she got depressed and killed one girl," said an officer from Vasai police station.

"We have registered the case and arrested the accused under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of IPC. She was produced before the court and remanded in police custody," said Senior Inspector Anant Parad from Vasai police station.

