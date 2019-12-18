Mumbai Crime: Vendor kills self in Bhayander, names 3 people in suicide note

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 55-year-old vegetable vendor allegedly committed suicide by hanging inside his residence at Bhayander West on Tuesday morning. A suicide note recovered from his house mentions the names of three people, including a police personnel. The Bhayander police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and have sent the body for an autopsy.

The deceased has been identified as Rameshwar Pathak, who was living with his wife and two children Santosh, who is an auto driver, and Gopal, who works with a private firm. His body was found hanging inside the bedroom by his wife.

'They tortured my father'

Gopal said, "The suicide note mentions the names of three people, Naina Bhabhi, her son Kunal Mehta alias Lalu, and Kadam, a police officer. Kadam never told us his first name and said he was from the crime branch. These people had been mentally torturing my father for many days. On Monday, they took my father to some advocate to sign some document, but the advocate was not in the office. Kadam then threatened my father to sign the documents."

Gopal added, "Naina had rented our house against a heavy deposit of Rs 3 lakh in 2013. Two years ago, my father took a bank loan and returned her deposit and took our house back. They are now alleging that my father did not return their deposit amount and had been pressurising him to sign some documents."

"We have registered an accidental death case and are investigating," said senior inspector CM Jadhav from Bhayander police station.

