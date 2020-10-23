Mumbai Crime: Versova man who stabbed auto driver and fled to Dubai in 2019 arrested

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old man, wanted in an attempt to murder and robbery case since 2019. The accused, identified as Shakir Shaikh, is a resident of Versova. According to police, Shaikh, along with his friend Akash Nai (21), had stabbed an autorickshaw driver and robbed him in June last year.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, sub-inspector Rauf Shaikh, Versova police station, said, "In June 2019, after committing the offence, Shaikh fled to Dubai, where he started working as a salesman at a mall. In September 2020, he returned to India, and on Wednesday we came to know that he was likely to visit his sister at Versova."

He further added, "In 2019, Shaikh was overweight and sported a beard and long hair. He had since lost weight, shaved off his beard and cut his hair so that no one could identify him. However, we identified him and arrested him."

"Shaikh and Naik needed money, so they had planned the robbery. They boarded an autorickshaw and asked the driver to drop them at Aram Nagar No 1 in Versova. While alighting, they flashed a knife at the driver and threatened to kill him if he did not hand over his mobile and cash," the SI added.

Police officials said that the driver tried to protect himself, however, the accused stabbed him in the stomach and fled with his mobile phone and money. The Versova police had registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A day later, the police managed to arrest Naik, but Shaikh was absconding.

