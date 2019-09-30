Mumbai Crime: Ward boy pretends to help woman, molests her in Juhu

A 53-year-old ward boy with the civic-run RN Cooper hospital has been arrested by the Juhu police for molesting a 32-year-old woman. She had visited the hospital for a medical test on her eight-year-old differently-abled son. The complainant called the police control from the hospital on Saturday after the ward boy, Vijay Dhavde, repeatedly molested her on the pretext of helping her.

Dhavde makes diary entries of patients in the hospital. In her complaint, the survivor said that she was molested twice by Dhavde. According to Juhu police, on Saturday, the complainant had an appointment for a medical test of her son. The ward boy met her and on the pretext of helping to get the medical test done as early as possible, took her to a secluded location and touched her shoulder and waist inappropriately. Despite her objections, he repeated the same. The complainant immediately called the police helpline.

