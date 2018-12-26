Mumbai Crime: Ward boy ties 14-year-old girl's hands and molests her in ICU; held

crime

Kalwa police station senior PI S R Bagade said, "The hospital authorities approached us and we arrested Koli. We are investigating."

Dinesh Koli

A ward boy was arrested from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa on Monday after he was allegedly found molesting a 14-year-old patient in the ICU. As the family did not know how to file a police complaint, the hospital dean registered an FIR themselves, and fired the man from the job. The accused, identified as Dinesh Koli, 30, a resident of Thane, had been working at the Kalwa hospital for the past seven months.

The girl's father told mid-day, "My daughter has been admitted for epilepsy and has been in serious condition for two weeks. Every night my wife stays with her in the ICU. On Sunday night, my wife was sleeping outside the ICU and woke up to see the ward boy go inside. As his job is to change the bed, my wife presumed he had gone to do that. But later, we heard a patient inside scream after she came upon the man molesting our daughter."

The woman who saw the incident, said on condition of anonymity, "I was sleeping when I heard someone entering the ward. I then saw the ward boy tie the girl's hands. When I asked him what he was doing, he told me it was none of my business. I pretended to sleep, but when I saw him touching the girl inappropriately, I started shouting for help. A nurse came and immediately called the security guard and took the man away." Kalwa police station senior PI S R Bagade said, "The hospital authorities approached us and we arrested Koli. We are investigating."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates