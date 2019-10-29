Mumbai crime: Watchman arrested for stealing Rs 2.63 lakh valuables in Goregaon

The Goregaon police recently arrested a watchman for stealing valuables worth Rs 2.63 lakh from a building in MG Road. The crime was committed more than once, as the society had installed CCTV cameras in July following a theft that rose their suspicion on him, a report in the Indian Express said.

According to the police, the arrested watchman, identified as Maqbool Hussain (23), was unaware that CCTVs have been installed and he was caught committing the crime while walking into an apartment to steal for the second time.

The complainant Rajnarayan Sahu was getting ready to attend a wedding when he noticed some of his jewellery missing. When the issue was taken up in the society meetings, the residents suspected that Hussain, would target multiple flats in the building and flee with the stolen valuables ahead of the festive season, the Goregaon police said. They collectively decided on installing the CCTV camera in the building.

Hussain was caught on camera while stealing from Priyank Premkumar’s flat on October 15, as the society members saw the latter’s house keys missing from the watchmen’s cabin.

The police said that Hussain had duplicate keys of the flats as most of them are empty and Hussain would show these houses for potential tenants to rent. A magistrate court has remanded Hussain in police custody till Monday.

