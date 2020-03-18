Shocking! Watchman molests girl who came for SSC board exams in Kalyan

The police arrested a school watchman for allegedlly molesting a 15-year-old student who had come to appear for her SSC board exams in Kalyan (West).

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the incident took place on Monday. A police officer said around 10 am, the 40-year-old watchman approached the girl and told her to accompany him so he could show her where the school canteen was. On the way, he touched her inappropriately, the girl said. The officer said the watchman also asked the student to meet him after the exams so he could take her around the school to show her the place.

Inspector Dilip Phulpagare of Bajarpeth police station said that the girl narrated the incident to her family and a complaint was lodged.

