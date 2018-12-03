Mumbai Crime: Week after failed ATM theft, cops nab 3 robbers

crime

CCTV footage helped cops; while one accused was arrested from Kandivli, two others were traced to Bihar

A week after three robbers' failed attempt at robbing an ATM security guard and cash loader while they were loading an ATM at Kandivli in Lokhandwala, the Samtanagar police have managed to arrest them with the help of a CCTV footage of the incident.

According to the police, during investigation, they identified one of the accused and with the help of informers caught him from Kandivli East on Saturday. During interrogation, he revealed the name of the other two accused, who were later arrested from Bihar, and brought back to Mumbai.

Police sources said that the two accused, who are natives of Bihar, were running a garage in Mumbai. As not much work was happening at the garage for the past couple of months, their financial condition had deteriorated.

Also, they planned to steal the cash, because they were under immense pressure to arrange money for their parents' treatment.

One of the accused had even conducted recce of the spot multiple times. Police said that the country- made pistol they used in the incident had been recovered from their possession. They had procured the gun from their native place in 2012 for safety reasons.

On November 22, when the security guard and the cash loader were about to enter the ATM, the robbers arrived at the spot and pointed a gun at the guard assuming that he was unarmed. But, soon after, the guard took out his rifle and pointed it at them. They got scared, fired a round in the air and escaped.

However, nobody from the bank or the cash management service company reported the matter to the police. The cops later came to know about it after they checked the CCTV footage of the incident on being informed by sources. When asked why they didn't file a complaint in the matter, the bank officials and guard said that no money was taken and no one was injured in the incident. However, the police registered an FIR in the matter and started investigating the case.

22 November - Day the incident took place

2012 Year - The accused had procured the gun

