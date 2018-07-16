Mumbai Crime: Week after five arrests, card-skimming mastermind nabbed

This comes a week after five youths were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 10 lakh from the accounts of 35 customers of various cafes in the city

Representational Image

In a major breakthrough, the Kherwadi police managed to trace the mastermind of a card-skimming racket, which was busted in June, and arrested him last week. This comes a week after five youths were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 10 lakh from the accounts of 35 customers of various cafes in the city.

Speaking to mid-day, a police source said, "Rehan Khan, a resident of Jogeshwari, has been running this racket for the past three years. He would provide the card skimming machines to the arrested accused and collect the same from them after they got information about customers' credit and debit cards. Then he would clone the cards based on the available information and give them to two of his accomplices for withdrawing money from different ATMs. Rehan Khan would give Rs 5,000 to each of the two for information of every card."

He further said, "The gang has stolen card details of hundreds of customers and withdrawn lakhs of rupees. The cops are working on identifying the customers who have been cheated."

"A case has been registered against him under sections 408, 419, 420, 468 and 34 of IPC and relevant sections under the IT Act. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. We have seized a laptop, a skimming machine and a magnetic strip card reader from him," said a police officer.

