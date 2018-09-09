Mumbai Crime: Who switched on missing VP's mobile?

crime

Cops were able to make breakthrough, because somebody had switched on phone for five minutes

Siddharth Sanghavi

The police, which is probing the missing case of a senior vice-president of a private bank, has said that his mobile phone had mysteriously been switched on for five minutes on the evening of September 6, a day after he had disappeared.

Siddharth Sanghavi, a resident of Malabar Hill, had gone missing from outside his Kamala Mills office on September 5. CCTV footage from the area shows him getting into his car at Kamala Mills Compound, around 7.30 pm. "His cellphone, which had two SIM cards, also got switched off before he left the compound," an officer said. But, as his phone was switched on briefly, a day later, the police managed to locate Sanghavi's blue Ignis car outside a building in Kopar Khairane.

During an examination of Sanghavi's vehicle, the polic, found a pool of blood on the back seat. "The blood samples have been sent to the lab for testing," said a senior official. The police have also found blood stains in the parking lot at Kamala Mills Compound, where Sanghavi's car was parked. "These blood samples have also been sent to the lab," the official added.

Also Read: Mumbai: HDFC Vice President goes missing under mysterious circumstances

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates