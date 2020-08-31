Mumbai Crime: Wife and daughter stab Nalasopara man to death over tiff

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A fight between a Nalasopara-based couple turned ugly when the woman picked up a glass piece and stabbed her husband to death with help from her daughter.

The Nalasopara police have booked the mother-daughter duo on murder charges.

The accused, identified as Jasu Waghela, 36, and Priyanka, 23, were residing in Hanuman Nagar, Nalasopara West. They killed Suresh Waghela alias Sagadia, 46, in the wee hours of Saturday.

After locals alerted the police, a team rushed to the spot and took Waghela to the nearest government hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a police officer said, "The deceased was working in the BMC's cleaning department at Sewri.

"His wife used to work at a bank in South Mumbai but as she was unable to travel from Nalasopara during the lockdown, she left the job.

Also Read: 20-year-old man murdered, body dumped in bushes in Palghar, two held

"As even the deceased was finding it difficult to travel to work daily, he was living with his cousin brother in Mahalaxmi since the last six months. On the day of the incident he went to his Nalasopara house to meet his wife and daughter."

The officer further said, "The investigation has revealed that the relationship between the deceased and his wife was not well, as he was suspecting her of having an extra-marital affair. This often led to arguments between the two. Something similar happened on the day of the incident when his wife picked up a broken piece of glass and attacked him along with her daughter."

Speaking to mid-day, police inspector Shrirang Gosavi said, "We have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intent) of Indian Penal Code and arrested the duo. They are in police custody."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news